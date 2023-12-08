MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Beale Street Holiday Parade has reportedly been canceled due to the threat of severe weather.

The parade was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, December 9. A new date for the parade has not been announced at this time.

The Beale Street Holiday Parade is one of several events that have been canceled or rescheduled due to the possibility of severe weather on Saturday.

The Bluff City Christmas Parade in Hickory Hill has been rescheduled to Sunday, December 17. Germantown’s Holiday Parade has been moved to Sunday.

Overton Square’s “Santa and Snow” event has also been moved to Sunday.

All of the Mid-South is under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather on Saturday. The WREG Weather Experts say the main concern is damaging winds, followed by a low risk for hail and tornadoes.

Storms are expected to come through the area between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.