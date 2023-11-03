MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You better watch out, you better not cry. You better not pout, I’m telling you why. Santa Claus is comin’ to town.

As families begin to prepare for Christmas, they have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus. This year Santa is leaving the North Pole, and coming to both of the Bass Pro Shops in Memphis.

On November 4 at 5 p.m., Santa will be making his grand entrance to start “Santa’s Wonderland”, which is a free Christmas event for families. There will be a Christmas performance and Santa’s elves will pass out free hot cocoa and cookies during this time.

Families can welcome Santa’s arrival at the festive outdoor event filled with a Christmas village including Mrs. Claus, Frosty, and Rudolph. They will also be able to enjoy games, fun activities, and giveaways.

On November 5, families can partake in free photos with Santa. Advance reservations are now open and more dates will continue to become available on a rolling basis seven days in advance.

The event will be held at two locations,

Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid (1 Bass Pro Drive Memphis, Tennessee 38105)

Bass Pro Shops (6140 Macon Road Memphis, Tennessee 38134)

Santa’s Wonderland experience will last from November 4 through December 24. For more information or to make reservations, visit www.basspro.com/santa.