MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher.

Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August.

Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the arm and began to push and assault her.

Investigators said a witness also identified Presley as Smith’s attacker.

Police have not released any other details about the case.