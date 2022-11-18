BARTLETT, Tenn. — A convenience store worker is nursing wounds after a late-night attack by an irate customer.

Bartlett Police says several officers responded Thursday to the assault at the Flash Market gas station on Memphis-Arlington Road for an incident involving a store clerk and customer

Investigators tells us a woman was asked to show ID in order to purchase tobacco products. She allegedly got mad and assaulted the clerk and destroyed several items inside of the store.

WREG is working to learn the extent of the clerk’s injuries. A representative with the gas station said the customer was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Barlett Police did not say whether the woman was facing charges, only saying this is an ongoing investigation.