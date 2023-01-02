Blue lights on top of a police car with a red traffic light in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehaven early Monday.

MPD said they responded to a shots fired called on near Oak Bark and Elvis Presley Boulevard shortly after midnight and found out a man had been taken by personal vehicle to Methodist South.

The man was then transferred in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

MPD is now actively investigating. There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.