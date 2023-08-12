BARTLETT, Tenn. — A Bartlett Salon is giving back to kids in their community one hairstyle at a time.

Hair Angel Love Salon Studio in Bartlett was packed Saturday morning.

Every chair was filled, but not with owner Angela Caster’s normal clients. Young clients are being serviced for free.

Back 2 School Salon Day Celebration (Photo by Quametra Wilborn, WREG)

“It’s not always about money. It’s about giving back and that’s how we’ve been able to continue in this business, because we’re able to bless others,” said Angela Caster.

Caster hosted her annual Back 2 School Salon Day Celebration. Whether it’s braids, locs, or manicures, all services were provided by professionals offering their time and skills to see smiling faces.

“Whenever Mrs. Angie was telling me about the event, I was ready to do it. I always love to give back,” said Raven Faye Clark, a hair stylist at the salon.

Caster says the event was made possible through numerous contributions from community partners.

She says thanks to all the donations, they were able to rent out the event hall just a few doors down to provide youth with music, games, and food.

Kids also walked away with free school supplies.

“They come and We do their hair and We love on them and We feed them and we give them as many school supplies as we can,” said Caster.

However, Caster says the event is not just about appearances. She says she brought in a life coach to help the children embrace their inner beauty.

“Your hairstyle may last a week. That confidence that you need to carry on through the school year, let’s work on that too,” said Caster. “Let’s work on loving yourself regardless if your curls are loose or if your curls are tight.”

Caster says the salon plans on hosting similar events throughout the year.