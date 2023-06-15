MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Bartlett has announced that sewer rates will increase for Bartlett residents.

The City of Bartlett Water Department released the new rates Thursday. The increase goes into effect on July 1.

Residential city customers will soon pay $13.55 for using 0 – 2,000 gallons of water, while rural residential customers will pay $17.83.

That is an increase of $4.36 for residential city customers and $5.74 for residential rural customers.

Commercial city customers will pay $26.38 for using 0 – 2,000 gallons, which is an increase of $8.49. Rural commercial customers will pay $37.08, an increase of $11.94.

The City of Bartlett says this is the first significant increase since 2011.

The City of Bartlett says the rate increase will help fund “improvements to sewer infrastructure to expand residential, commercial, and industrial development” and “absorb rising operating costs and sewer treatment increases assessed by the City of Memphis.”

You can click here for more information.