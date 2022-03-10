MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police say an officer was struck by a suspect’s vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Appling Road and Highway 64. Bartlett Police say Bartlett and Memphis Police were conducting a joint operation in the area when they initiated a traffic stop.

Police say during the traffic stop, a suspect struck the officer and fled the scene. The officer was transported for medical evaluation and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect was reportedly driving a black Dodge Charger with fake temporary tags. Bartlett Police have released a picture of the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartlett Police Department at 901-385-5555.