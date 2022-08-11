MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Bartlett man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her 14-year-old son after breaking into their Scenic Hills home has been indicted on murder charges, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced.

Jose Murillo-Salgado, 42, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery. He is being held in the Shelby County jail on a $2 million bond.

Witnesses said Murillo-Salgado forced his way into the victims’ home on North Highland Road after 3 a.m. on July 28.

According to the DA’s office, he was arguing with Claudia Nunez, 36, who wanted to end their relationship of several months, before he went into the kitchen, grabbed a butcher knife, and stabbed Nunez’s 14-year-old son Kevin Nunez who tried to intervene during the argument.

Claudia Nunez was also stabbed several times. Family members previously told WREG that the victim’s two other children were also home during the attack but they were not injured.

Murillo-Salgado then got in his white Toyota Camry and drove away.

Claudia was pronounced dead at the scene. Her son was taken to LeBonheur where he died a short time later.

A BOLO alert was issued by Memphis Police for Murillo-Salgado and his car. An Arkansas State Police trooper spotted him on I-30 in Hope, Arkansas, about 245 miles from Memphis, around 12:30 p.m. the same day.

He was arrested without incident after a trooper followed him to a gas station near an exit.

Murillo-Salgado was picked up by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and extradited back to Memphis on Tuesday.