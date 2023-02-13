MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett man was sentenced to five years in prison after he pled guilty to solicitation of child pornography and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Federal prosecutors said between October and November of 2021, Joel Evan Lattimer, 43, communicated online with undercover agents who posed as father and minor daughter who told Lattimer the father frequently abused the 12-year-old.

They said Lattimer asked to see photos and videos of the sexual abuse of the minor and sent the minor two videos of himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Lattimer to sixty months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The court also assessed a $10,000 fine under the Victims Trafficking Act of 2015.

The FBI Violent Crimes Against Children investigated the case.

If you suspect a child is being sexually abused, call 1.800.4ACHILD.