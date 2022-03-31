MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From downed trees to power outages, people across Shelby County are still trying to get back to normal following the latest round of severe weather on Wednesday.

Bartlett residents said it all felt too familiar.

“I came out and said ‘Aw crap. Not again,’” Robert Reed said.

Reed is now in the process of cleaning up his front yard on Greenleaf street after strong winds pulled a tree down. He says no one was hurt since the tree fell away from his home.

“Then I heard another extended crack, and then the crack kept going,” Reed said.

He says this is the second time he’s had to deal with a downed tree. Reed says another tree near his home fell during February’s ice storm, damaging his neighbor’s house.

Reed says just a few hours after the storm, MLGW crews came out, repaired the power lines and restored his power.

However, those like Lynn Zent spent the night in the dark, although they live just three minutes away.

“Of course, the neighbors across the street all have power,” Spent said.

WREG found Zent sitting in her car with her 1-year-old son, trying to charge her phone and keep warm. She says to her knowledge no one in her neighborhood suffered any damage.

“It was literally very calm and peaceful, and then you know it sounded like a gunshot in the backyard, and there it goes,” Zent said.

Zent says this is at least the second time this year she’s gone without power due to a major weather event. She says during the ice storm, she was without power for a week. She says a blown transformer is to blame.

“I know maybe burying the lines at this point is a little far-fetched, but I just wish that they’d work on something because this happens multiple times every single year,” Zent said.

If you’re still without power, call MLGW at 901-544-6500 to make a report.