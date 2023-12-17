MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police Department dispatch is currently experiencing technical difficulties with the 911 lines.
According to BPD, calls are being rerouted through Shelby County.
If you need assistance from the Bartlett Police Department, call 901-385-5555.