MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police Department dispatch is currently experiencing technical difficulties with the 911 lines.

According to BPD, calls are being rerouted through Shelby County.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.