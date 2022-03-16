MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – With the Tigers back in March Madness, bars and restaurants across Memphis are hoping Thursday’s NCAA Tournament game will bring a boost in business.

The university’s touting three watch parties including one at Brookhaven Pub and Grill in East Memphis. Assistant GM Cam Dorsey expects 30% more revenue than a normal day.

“Hopefully more, maybe, but hopefully more,” he said.

Workers at Celtic Crossing in Cooper Young are expecting lots of people looking to watch basketball and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“Well, obviously, two years with the pandemic having not really celebrated Patrick’s Day to the full extent we’d like to,” owner DJ Naylor said. “We’re expecting a really nice turnout tomorrow (and with the Tigers playing) I think it’s going to be absolutely fantastic.”

Naylor hopes to make a week’s worth of money in one day.

“Praise God,” he said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

You can attend the watch parties at the following three locations:

Grind City Brewery – 76 Waterworks Ave.

Brookhaven Pub & Grill – 695 W. Brookhaven Cir.

Hyatt Centric – 33 Beale St.