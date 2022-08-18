MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting at officers while barricading himself inside a Parkway Village hotel room was in court Thursday.

Marvin Conley is facing 35 counts of attempted first degree murder, along with several firearm offenses.

The 38-year-old said very little to the judge, who informed him he was facing dozens of attempted murder charges.

Officers flooded the Economy Hotel along Lamar Avenue Wednesday. What started as a shots fired call ended with Conley allegedly turning his gun on officers, who returned gunfire, as he was holed up inside a room.

No one was hurt, except for a cut on Conley’s hand. Meanwhile, the other guests were guided to safety.

Bullet holes outline a downstairs room, where Conley appears to have been. The damage could still be seen at sunup, along with torn pieces of crime scene tape.

Several guests who live here long-term did not want to go on camera, but they did say there have been several shootings here within just a year’s time.

Conley was given a $1 million bond. He was officially charged with 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, presumably for the 22 officers that responded along with the 13 guests, four of which were children, who were in harms way.

Conley is set to return to court August 25.