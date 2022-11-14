MEMPHIS, TENN. — Memphis police are at the scene of a barricade situation in South Memphis.

Just after 4:30 a.m., Memphis police advised that the north and southbound lanes of traffic between Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue are blocked due to an ongoing investigation.

According to police, a man has barricaded himself inside an RV. At this time, it is unknown what led to this situation.

Police are asking drivers in the area to find another route.

We are still working to learn how this all started. Once more information is provided, we will update this story.