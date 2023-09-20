UPDATE: The suspect is in custody, Memphis Police say.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were involved in a barricade situation at an apartment complex in northeast Memphis after a suspect allegedly threatened his roommates and fired shots at officers.

The incident occurred at around 11:25 p.m. at the Summer Hills Apartments in the 6100 block of Ashton, off Summer Avenue near Raleigh Lagrange.

According to MPD, the suspect, who has not been identified, came home from work and threatened his two roommates with a rifle. The roommates were able to escape the apartment unharmed.

The suspect reportedly fired shots at officers six times with either a rifle or a handgun; officers did not return fire.

After gas was deployed into the apartment, one officer may have been hit by a ricochet. MPD assistant chief Shawn Jones said that the officer is being treated and the injury is not critical.

A bi-lingual negotiation walked with the armed suspect and got him to surrender. He was taken into custody without incident.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the barricade, including the FBI and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

All lanes of traffic eastbound on Summer Avenue, between Raleigh Lagrange Road and Trafalgar Road were previously blocked.

MPD asked parents who live in the apartment complex to not send their kids to school and to shelter-in-place. The complex was eventually evacuated.

“We’re going to everything that we can to end this peacefully,” Jones said.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide details as they become available.