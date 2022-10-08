MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Memphis Police have made an arrest in a barricade situation that started Saturday afternoon.

Police arrived at a home on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in response to a shooting call. Police located a woman in the driver’s seat of a Kia Optima suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene as she did not survive her injuries.

Detectives were later able to determine a suspect, Elijah Singleton. Police were able to track him and find his whereabouts. Singleton was holed up inside a Budget Inn in West Memphis and a barricade situation ensued.

West Memphis Police said they were able to apprehend Singleton just before 6 p.m. Saturday without incident.