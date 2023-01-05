MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former bank teller was arrested Wednesday after police say he stole thousands from an elderly woman’s account back in 2021.

According to police, Aaron Chaney, 27, is accused of stealing an 83-year-old woman’s debit card that he gained access to while working at the First Horizon Bank at 3225 Austin Peay Highway.

Court documents state that Chaney made $28,111 worth of unauthorized withdrawals from the woman’s account over the span of six weeks in May and June of 2021.

Police say he used the card at several Bank of America and Walmart locations throughout Memphis.

On Wednesday, Chaney was booked into Shelby County Jail and charged with felony charges of identity theft, financial exploitation of an elderly/vulnerable person, fraud use of credit/debit card of $10,000- $60,000, and theft of property of $10,000- $60,000.

Bond was set Thursday at $291.