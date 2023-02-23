MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bank of America credit and debit cardholders will get free admission to the National Civil Rights Museum on the first Sunday of every month starting in March.

The National Civil Rights Museum at the former Lorraine Motel in Memphis

Starting Sunday, March 5, and running every first Sunday of the month for the rest of the year, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can visit the downtown museum free of charge.

Those interested must show their card and photo ID to gain admission. Only cardholders are allowed entry, guests are not eligible for free admission.

Bank of America says they believe the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities and help local economies thrive. “Through Museums on Us, Bank of America is able to provide its cardholders with free access to artistic and cultural experiences across the United States at celebrated institutions ranging from art, children’s and history museums to aquariums, botanical gardens and science centers.”