MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after officers said they are responsible for burglarizing a bank last month.

Officers responded to a burglary call on June 25 at First Horizon Bank in the 4100 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

They said a man and woman broke a window to the bank and ransacked the business before stealing a small amount of cash.

According to officers, the man is five feet, eight inches tall in his mid-twenties with a medium build. He was last seen in a white t-shirt, dark shorts and white shoes.

The woman is at least five feet, five inches tall with a medium to heavy build. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue shorts and sandals.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investgation.