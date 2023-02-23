MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bond was set at $25,000 Thursday for one of the suspects in last weekend’s mass shooting at a Whitehaven nightclub.

Leslie Ballin, the attorney for suspect Ladarious Marion, says he believes the shooting may be a case of self-defense.

According to Ballin, there is video footage from the Live Lounge club that shows someone firing a shot at his client and then Marion firing back.

The judge said it looked like Marion was not the instigator of the incident. There were no victims in court to defend it.

Police say 10 people were injured and one killed after bullets began flying between two groups of people outside the club. Officers responded just after midnight Sunday.

Prosecutors say four victims are still in critical condition. Marion is charged with shooting six people, killing one of them.

As for the other suspect, Julius Freeman, his attorney, says they are working on getting his bond money. If they can get it, Freeman will be free to go. He is due back in court on March 10.

Julius Freeman, 21, was taken into custody and charged with the following: Facilitation-Second Degree Murder; Five counts of Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony

Five counts of Criminal Attempt Facilitation-Second Degree Murder

Ladarious Marion, 21, was arrested Monday, police said. He is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.