MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Berclair man was charged with reckless endangerment Monday for allegedly firing a shot into a neighbor’s apartment, and police say it’s not the first time.

Malachi Richards, 22, was also charged with vandalism after police found a gun in his bedroom and at least ten bullet holes in a wall he shares with his neighbor.

The victim said she was sitting on the couch at her apartment in the 4400 of Powell when a bullet came through a closet in her living room.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

4400 block of Powell Avenue (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

She said someone fired three shots through her closet Sunday, and four shots were fired through the same wall in mid-February.

Police said Richards admitted to firing the shot into his neighbor’s apartment Monday and on past dates when she was not at home.

The victim was not hurt by any of the gunfire.

Richards is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.