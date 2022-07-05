MEMPHIS, TN.— A burglar used a backhoe to tear down the wall of an auto shop and get inside, Memphis police said.

Police say the break-in happened around 5 a.m. June 25 at Dynospeed Racing at 5250 Pleasant View in northeast Memphis.

When the police got their they found a construction excavator that had been used to tear down a side wall.

Dynospeed has sports cars and equipment secured inside their facility, according to the company’s website.

Police are asking for any information, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.