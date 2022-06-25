MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man was convicted by a jury of sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting for a family friend.

Travis Ruzicha, aka Ruzicka, of Drummonds, Tennessee was babysitting the girl at a Memphis home on July 21-22 of 2019 when the incidents happened, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said in a statement.

When the mother returned home, the child told her Ruzicha had kissed and touched her inappropriately throughout the day.

Ruzicha was convicted Friday on charges of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

His bond was revoked by the judge. Sentencing is set for August.