MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Frayser that left a baby seriously hurt.

Police say officers responded to a crash on Rangeline Road at Bethlehem Avenue at around 10:50 p.m. Friday night. The crash happened near the Ridgecrest Apartments.

According to police, a man driving a gray Nissan struck a dark blue Ford Explorer while driving southbound on Rangeline Road. The driver of Nissan reportedly fled the scene.

Police say a baby was critically injured in the crash. Memphis Police have not released the baby’s age.

Police describe the suspect as a 20-25-year-old man. Memphis Police say he is around 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or Memphis Police Sergeant R. Akines at (901) 636-4074.