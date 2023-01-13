WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur.

It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby by giving CPR on the interstate until an ambulance arrived.

Alexandria Burks is grieving for her son Isiah, who died following a traffic crash on I-40 in Crittenden County, Arkansas.

“Tuesday morning me, my sister, and my two boys were headed to Memphis to get some work shoes,” Burks said.

What should have been a fun shopping trip for Burks, her sister, and brothers Isiah and Joshua turned into a disaster when her car stalled on the interstate.

“Everything just died out on me,” Burks said.

She was struck in the rear by another vehicle on I-40 near the Hernando Desoto Bridge.

“My trunk was actually inside my car, and my kids were in the back seat,” Burks said.

Off-duty Regional One ICU nurse Brooke Moody stopped and heard Burks’ cry for help for her baby boy.

“His mouth was purple, so I knew he wasn’t breathing, so I started giving CPR on the baby,” Moody said.

Burks says she tried to assist Moody by breathing into her child’s mouth but was unable because of a broken arm she sustained during the crash.

“With the chest compressions, his heart started back beating, but he never made a breath on his own,” Burks said.

Despite efforts by medical crews on the scene and a ventilator at Le Bonheur, Isiah’s injuries were just too overwhelming.

“He had a brain injury, but the lack of oxygen made it more severe, so he passed away Wednesday night,” Burks said.

Burks must now focus on getting 2-year-old Joshua through treatment for head injuries and internal injuries.

“Keep praying for us, cause we really, really, really need it,” Burks said.

The wake for Isiah will be Friday, Jan. 20 at United Fellowship Baptist Church in West Memphis.

Note: Witnesses to the crash originally told WREG Isiah was 10 months old, but Friday, Burks corrected his age.