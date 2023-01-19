MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster.

According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized.

The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation:

“I can’t imagine feeling so desperate, that you feel this is your only option. I’m so thankful to the person that called 9-1-1 and to the City of Jackson, TN – Police Department for their swift actions in saving this baby’s life. Our council approved a contract with Safe Haven Baby Boxes several months ago, and just last week we placed the order for the first baby box to be installed. While this options wasn’t in time for this newborn, hopefully it will prevent someone else from feeling that discarding their child is the only option.“

Police are asking that anyone with information contact the department at 731-425-8400 or call CrimeStoppers at 731-424-8477.