MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A baby formula shortage is hitting some Mid-South parents hard as Tennessee is one of the top three states affected by supply issues.

At many grocery stores in Memphis and across the Mid-South, shelves where baby formula was once found are now empty or formula has become scarce. Some parents are starting to panic.

“I would normally buy four to six cans at times to get us through the month and I would have to limit that to two,” Samantha Modely said, a mother.

This nationwide shortage is affecting baby formula and formula for babies with allergies.

“My friend is about to have a baby in August, and I can’t imagine being worried about whether you’d be able to go to the local grocery store and grab what you needed it,” Modely said.

The shortage is being blamed on pandemic-related supply chain issues, severe weather delivery disruptions and a recent recall.

Dr. Blake Bergeron, a general pediatrician with Pediatrics Consultants at Le Bonheur Pediatrics said there are several alternatives for parents to use.

“It’s pretty severe in a sense if your baby is hungry and you go to the store and you can’t find the formula that you’re used to your baby taking that can be pretty stressful,” Dr. Bergeron said. “You can find formula, it might not be the exact brand that you were used to, but usually there are some alternatives that parents can choose that would be about the same as the formula they had before.”

Until the baby formula shortage comes to an end parents are being encouraged to reach out to their pediatricians for advice.

“If you ever have any questions, please call your pediatricians,” Dr. Bergeron said. “We want to be your medical home. We want to be the first place you call with any medical issue whether it’s formula, sleeping. Whatever question you have that’s why you’re here.”

Doctor Bergeron told WREG there is some good news on the horizon. He said pediatricians are hearing from industry experts, the formula shortage is starting to lift a little bit as things return to normal.