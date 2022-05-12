MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who seen trying to break into a church while pushing a baby in a stroller.

Officers responded to a report of an attempted break-in at Greater Saint Paul Baptist Church on East Raines Road May 9. Police found that a door to the church had been kicked in.

Shocking surveillance video shows the suspect pushing a baby girl in a stroller. The man parks the stroller, walks over to the camera and starts knocking it down.

The man’s face can be seen in the footage.

At this time, the man has not been arrested. It’s unclear whether the baby he was pushing is his child.

Anyone with information regarding this attempted break-in is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.