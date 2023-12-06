MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 7-month-old boy badly burned in a South Memphis house fire is currently being treated at a children’s hospital in Ohio.

Jalecia Cowan says it will be a long road to recovery for her 7-month-old nephew Malakai Williams.

“He suffered from third-degree burns, twenty-five percent of his body, to include his arm, his head, his neck, his back, and then the side of his face,” Cowan said.

Malakai Williams

The home at the corner of Haas Avenue and Valley Gate Drive, where Malakai, his four siblings, and their mother and father lived, was gutted by fire the night of November 29.

“It just seemed like a normal day. They come home, they eat dinner, they play around for a little bit, do all those different things. But this time, it was just a little bit different,” Cowan said.

The fire broke out in the attic directly above the room where Pamela Brown and the baby were sleeping.

Jalecia says Malakai’s mother saved the baby’s life after fire broke through the ceiling and started burning the child.

“She had to put the fire out from his head, his arm, and his back. She put the fire out by hand, and she was able to bring him out to safety,” Cowan said.

No one else was injured.

Malakai is being treated at a children’s hospital in Ohio, where progress is slowly being made.

“He just came off his breathing tube. I think my mom said that he is actually off of oxygen now,” Cowan said.

Jalecia has organized a GoFundMe page to help replace school supplies, clothing for the children and adults and to help with Malakai’s medical bills. She says total strangers are already answering the call and donating to the family.

“I think the words, ‘thank you,’ are not even enough for how much support and help we’ve gotten over the last couple of days,” she said.

We were told Malakai is scheduled for his fourth surgery on Thursday.

If you would like to donate to help little Malakai Cowan and his family, click here.