CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 15 cents over the past three weeks to $3.55 per gallon.

Average gasoline prices in Memphis have risen 7.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 439 stations in Memphis. Prices in Memphis are 19.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Memphis was priced at $2.90/g Sunday while the most expensive was $3.70/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Sunday was $2.88/g while the highest was $3.99/g, a difference of $1.11/g.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.75 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.05 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.91 a gallon, up 21 cents over three weeks.