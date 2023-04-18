MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The closest Senorita Hall has gotten to her champagne-colored Acura over the last several months has been from the other side of a barbed wire fence.

Hall had her car towed to Dang & Sons Auto Repair in October for what she thought would be a quick repair job. Six months later, she is still waiting to get the vehicle back.

Gate locked at Dang & Sons Auto Repair on Macon Road (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

“I took it to him once before, and he fixed it, and I got my car back. So I thought it would be alright for me to do it again, you know,” said Hall.

Hall said this time, though, the owner gave her excuse after excuse as to why he couldn’t get the work done, and in January, he closed his doors and locked the front gate.

“He went on vacation for the Christmas holidays, and then he came back, and I texted him again, and his brother said he had to go out of town for a family emergency,” Hall said. “He has never called me. I have to call him.”

Hall said she is now in a state of limbo and has to rely on family members to get her to doctor’s appointments and the grocery store.

“I can do any of the things I normally do,” she said. “It makes me feel bad because I need my car, you know, to get around.”

Hall said she contacted the Better Business Bureau and Memphis Police but was told there was nothing they could do to help. She found another mechanic who can fix her Acura but said first, she needs to get her car.

“You saw that there are other cars in there, so I don’t know if they are going through the same thing or not,” Hall said.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

We called the number listed for Dang & Sons Auto Repair, but no one answered the phone. A short time later, we received a text from the owner’s brother, who said his brother Dang was out of town.

When we told the brother about Hall’s predicament, he said she could pick up her car Saturday afternoon. When we asked why the shop had been closed since January, he said his brother was taking care of a sick relative.

“I know I’m going to get my car back eventually. Somehow I just have faith I’m going to get my car back,” said Hall.

Hall is hoping it will be this week.