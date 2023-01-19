MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The finance manager at a Memphis auto dealer is accused of stealing customers’ cash payments last year.

Richard Parrish, 48, is charged with theft of more than $10,000. The charges came after an investigation into missing funds by his employer, Chuck Hutton Chevrolet on Mt. Moriah.

The general manager of the dealership told police that a customer had made a $12,500 cash down payment on a vehicle last year. When the money couldn’t be accounted for, they questioned Parrish.

Days later, Parrish allegedly presented the dealership with a bank check for $12,000, telling them it was the missing down payment. But the dealership became suspicious because the payment was supposed to have been in cash.

The dealership said it contacted two more customers, who told them they made cash down payments of $9,000 and $1,000. They said they had been provided handwritten receipts by Parrish.

Parrish was released from jail with no bond and faces a court hearing Thursday.