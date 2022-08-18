MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aunt is behind bars after police say she became angry during a shopping trip and fired shots at her family members last week.

A woman told police that she, her two children, and a female friend were out shopping with Climmessa Armstrong when an argument started.

Police say Armstrong, who is the woman’s aunt, became angry because she wanted to be taken home.

Once they arrived at Armstrong’s residence at the Pepper Tree Apartments on Graceland Drive, police said the women continued arguing.

Eventually, Armstrong pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the woman’s car, according to police.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Armstrong, 35, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault.