MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, those with Serenity Towers went back before an environmental judge.

Some of the biggest issues include bed bugs, possible mold, AC units not being operational despite triple digit temperatures outside, and broken elevators.

Frank Houston has called the taxpayer funded high-rise home for the past three years.

“It’s bad if you’re in a wheelchair,” Houston said.

He says having these problems corrected means his neighbors, some of whom are veterans, will now get the chance to venture out freely.

“I kind of get up and down, but walking around them stairs ain’t the best for some,” Houston said. “You can’t get around as good.”

There was good news Thursday in environmental court. Ben Sissman, the lawyer representing Serenity Towers, told Judge Patrick Dandridge they are nearing completion.

There is hope everything will be repaired for the nearly 300 units there, in many cases occupied by those who are disabled or elderly.

“We get everything done, we comply with the code, and we’re back to where we need to be,” Sissman said.

Next up is another evaluation of the work that’s being done, after those with the property have gained ground by fixing the recurring issues.

“The judge wants the code enforcement folks to do a sweep of every unit,” Sissman said.

Dandridge reminded everyone all of this is something that must be done as soon as possible. Code enforcement told the judge they plan to return Wednesday for what they hope is a final inspection.

The judge ordered everyone involved to return to court in less than two weeks, July 26, with the latest on where things stand.