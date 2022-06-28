MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Serenity Towers lawyer told Judge Patrick Dandridge on Tuesday that all but three air conditioning units had been fixed.

He also said those were expected to be repaired Tuesday.

Attorney Ben Sissman said if any units break in the future, they have extra parts to quickly repair them. He also said they have daily pest control treating the building.

“So far, as we are aware, all of the individual air conditioning units have been repaired,” Sissman said. “When they find a unit with bed bugs, they are treating that unit, the ones on either side, and the ones above and below.”

WREG spoke with Serenity Towers residents who said the air conditioning and hot water are now working.

“It feels a whole lot better,” one resident said. “We always go through something sometimes. These folks tried. They got it together, and they are getting it together.”

WREG also tried to speak with the company that manages Serenity Towers but were referred to another person. Sissman said all of the repairs are almost complete.

“We are a long way towards being in compliance as the judge is requiring us to do,” he said.

Serenity Towers is due back in court next Thursday. Code enforcement will return to the building for a unit-by-unit sweep.