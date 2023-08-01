MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis attorney says history nearly repeated itself Monday after a family friend accused of firing a gun at a Hebrew academy was shot by police.

Joel Bowman, 33, was critically wounded by police after he allegedly tried to force his way into the Margolin Hebrew Academy. Attorney Ronald Krelstein said he represented Bowman’s family after his father was killed by Memphis Police years ago.

“I was horrified, almost unbelievable,” said Krelstein. “People started calling me. I hadn’t had this may calls in the last 20 years of practicing law.”

Dr. Anthony Bowman, a well-known cardiologist in the Memphis area, was killed by Memphis Police on May 14, 2003, after they responded to a call from Bowman’s wife, that he was “acting erratically and appeared to be emotionally distraught,” according to the lawsuit.

“Dr. Bowman was shot and killed by police officers responding to a call for assistance because Dr. Bowman was in some sort of turmoil,” Krelstein said.

Krelstein said Joel, who was just shy of his 13th birthday at the time, was home when the incident happened.

“I think he may have even seen it. He was there at the time with his mother and so he may have seen part of it, he certainly saw his father’s body being removed by the ambulance when they came,” he said.

Last week, Joel took to his Facebook page, writing in part, “The Smell of Gunpowder burning my nostrils hits even now when I’m thinking about it. “

A line out of the opinion of the court, delivered by Justice David Farmer, reads Joel and his mother “continue to suffer from emotional distress.”

Family friends we spoke with said Joel has had his own struggles with mental illness. In a post, Joel even mentioned some of this, but no one we’ve spoken with who knows him believes he intended any harm.

“Joel wouldn’t have hurt anybody at that school. From what I understand, he just fired the gun in the air or something,” Krelstein said.