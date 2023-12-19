MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The law firm representing a 10-year-old boy who was detained in Mississippi for public urination says it will not sign the probation agreement.

The incident happened in August in the parking lot of a lawyer’s office directly across from the Tate County Courthouse in Senatobia, Mississippi.

One of the officers involved is no longer employed. The Senatobia Police Department said at the time that the other officers involved in the incident would also face discipline.

On December 13, the child was given three months probation and ordered to write a two-page report on the late NBA star Kobe Bryant.

Carlos Moore Law Group announced Monday that it refuses to sign the agreement and expressed concern about the terms of the probation, calling it “unjust and inappropriate for a child of such a young age.”

“We cannot in good conscience accept a probation agreement that treats a 10-year-old child as a criminal. The terms proposed are not in the best interest of our client, and we will take all necessary steps to challenge them,” said attorney Carlos Moore.

The law office says they are seeking to file a motion to dismiss the case and are prepared to request a trial.