MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorney Ben Crump, State Representative Antonio Parkinson, and the family of Jarveon Hudspeth, a 21-year-old who was shot by a deputy, are holding a news conference on Monday.

According to Crump’s law office, the news conference is being held for calls to Sheriff Floyd Bonner and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department to release video footage of the incident on the deputy’s bodycam and sheriff’s car dashcam.

Hudspeth was shot and killed by a Sheriff County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on June 24 in a Raleigh neighborhood. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the deputy was dragged by Hudspeth’s car for almost 100 yards before the deputy fatally shot him.

Attorney Crump also plans to address the City of Memphis’ new motion to dismiss the Nichols family lawsuit against the city for the death of Tyre Nichols.

The news conference will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church located at 70 North Bellevue Boulevard.