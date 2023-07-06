MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man fired shots inside a Family Dollar store after employees foiled his shoplifting attempt.

Officers responded to the Family Dollar on Getwell Road near Allenbrooke Cove at around 9 p.m. on June 28.

According to police, a man tried to leave the store with items in his pockets. Employees were reportedly able to stop him and get the merchandise back.

Memphis Police say the man exited the store but then fired five to seven shots into it.

Police released a picture of the suspect Thursday evening. Witnesses reportedly told police the suspect drove away in a black Infiniti.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.