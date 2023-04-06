MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police are searching for three people they say attempted to rob a 72-year-old man, resulting in a shootout.

According to CPD, a little after midnight on Thursday, officers responded to an attempted robbery and aggravated assault call in the area of Five Oaks Lane.

Three suspects reportedly followed a 72-year-old man home from outside of Collierville. They did not know that the victim’s son was sitting in the garage waiting for his father’s arrival.

When the suspects got out of their car and walked toward the man, they saw the son, who had grabbed his gun. The suspects began firing shots at the son, and the son fired back until they fled the scene, police say.

The suspects left in a black Nissan Altima with no tag. The victim’s son shot out the front passenger window.

Neither the father nor the son was injured.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspects is urged to call CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 901-457-2520 or Collierville Crimestoppers at 901-457-2274.