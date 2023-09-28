MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired after four suspects attempted to rob a clothing store in Whitehaven Wednesday, Memphis Police say.

MPD says at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at The Spot Inc. in the 4600 block of Faronia Drive. Four males reportedly tried to rob the store at gunpoint.

During the incident, the store owner and the suspects fired multiple shots at each other.

A 16-year-old male suspect was shot and taken to Methodist South. He was later airlifted to Regional One Hospital, and is currently in critical condition, reports say.

A second suspect arrived at the hospital and was taken into custody without incident.

This remains an ongoing investigation, according to police.