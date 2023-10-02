MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people tried to steal an ATM right out of the wall of a credit union in Cordova early Monday.

Memphis Police responded to a burglary at FAA Federal Credit Union, in the 8000 block of Rockcreek Cove, at around 4:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found one man inside and another outside in a red Chevy pickup. The suspects fled the scene, traveling westbound on I-40 West from Germantown Parkway.

The ATM was detached from the building, leaving a large hole in the wall, police say. The MLGW meter on the rear side of the business had also been disconnected.

According to MPD, the suspects did not get any money because employees emptied the ATM on Sunday. The property damage is approximately $40,000.

Officers found several tools, including a crowbar and screwdriver, in the parking lot.

At around 5 a..m., officers responded to an alarm in the 1600 block of Winchester Road.

Two people were inside a red truck, attempting to break into an ATM. One suspect fled on foot and was captured.

The second suspect fled the scene in the vehicle and has not been caught.

Reports state that no charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.