MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a violent weekend in the Bluff City as at least 8 people were shot in 48 hours.

One of those shootings left one person dead and four people injured.

It was business as usual Monday at a convenience store off Ridgemont Road and New Allen in Raleigh, where five people were shot Saturday night. One of them ultimately died.

Witnesses say the victim lived in the apartments across the street. They believe he was killed in a drive-by shooting. Innocent bystanders were also injured in the incident.

Memphis Police are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting.

According to the Memphis Data Hub, so far this year, there have been 29 reports of aggravated assaults in a half-mile radius of the store.

Shootings like this prompted city and county leaders to walk together this weekend, calling for stricter gun laws in Tennessee. The violence is having so many in the community asking ‘Why?’

“It’s really important because we need to impress on the Nashville legislature that we’ve got a crisis here in Memphis and we need their help,” said Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.