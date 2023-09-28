MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Assistant District Attorney has been temporarily suspended from practicing law after a suspected DUI wreck in Memphis last year.

Monica Timmerman was found to be non-compliant with the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program and “poses a threat of substantial harm to the public,” according to a disciplinary letter sent Wednesday by the Supreme Court of Tennessee’s Board of Professional Responsibility.

Timmerman cannot accept new cases and must cease representing clients by Oct. 27, the letter states. The suspension will remain in effect until the Supreme Court modifies or dissolves it.

The letter does not make clear why Timmerman was suspended.

But she was arrested for suspected DUI after crashing her car into a utility pole at Poplar and East Parkway in December 2022.

Officers said she seemed disoriented about where she was, had slurred speech, and couldn’t tell officers how the crash happened. They said Timmerman told them she had just left a bar, where she drank vodka and Sprite.

She had been sworn in as an assistant district attorney one month before the wreck.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy recused himself from the case.