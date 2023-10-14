MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hospitalized after being assaulted on Beale Street early Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Beale Street at 3:00 a.m. A man was located on the scene, but police say he was not shot but assaulted.

The man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.