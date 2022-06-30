MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) said they have rescued 50 dogs from a home in Coldwater, Mississippi after a pet owner surrendered them.

The organization said the owner realized they were overwhelmed and recognized they could not provide adequate care for all of the dogs and surrendered them to the ASPCA.

The ASPCA said that most of the dogs will be taken to an emergency shelter they operate to give the dogs medical and behavioral care. The remaining 15 dogs will be sent to the Nashville Humane Society.

