MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Homicide rates dropped dramatically across the country in 2023, but Memphis is bucking the national trend with a triple-digit increase in killings.

Memphis Police records show 393 homicides in Memphis as of Dec. 28 this year, and 337 of them were considered murders. At least two more people have been killed in the past 24 hours.

The city is poised to end the year with about 400 homicides. That is roughly 100 more than last year and 50 more than 2021.

But the bloodshed comes in a year when violence is dropping at a record pace in other U.S. cities, according to The Hill, citing data from AH Datalytics. Nationwide, homicide is down nearly 13 percent from this point last year.

► Homicide data from AH Datalytics

The data used by the firm differs from the numbers collected by MPD. However, it shows homicides in Memphis increasing by more than 30% this year.

Compare that to New Orleans, where the rate declined by 27%, or Detroit, which saw a 17% drop. Both cities have populations similar to Memphis.

On Nov. 20, Memphis broke the homicide record it set two years earlier. This is the third year in the past four years the city has set another new record.

Outgoing Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, in his final weekly newsletter Friday, noted that crime decreased in the city in 2022, before reversing course in 2023.

“(S)omething changed this year,” Strickland said. “Violent and property crime are dramatically up, despite overall crime being down throughout the country.”

Strickland placed much of the blame on the court system and prosecutor’s office, but said he had hope that 2024 would see a turnaround as District Attorney Steve Mulroy launches a new focus on prosecuting repeat and violent offenders.

Memphis Police officers received a 14% pay increase in this year’s city budget, but recruiting has left the force below its recommended number of officers.