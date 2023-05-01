MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As authorities investigate several arsons at tax offices across Memphis, it appears the acts of violence are impacting other businesses.

Video shows a man throws not one but three Molotov cocktails onto the roof of Taste Addicts on American Way on April 26th. Federal agents said this was the second attempt within three days to set the business on fire.

Natasha Badger didn’t want to show her face but told us she is the owner of the restaurant. She shared this video of large flames inside the restaurant on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s like as soon as we posted we were re-opening, that’s the same night that they tried,” Badger said.

MFD said that fire is also believed to be intentionally set.

“At this point, I’m just thinking like not again,” Badger said. “It took us several months to even get here.”

This is the third arson at Taste Addicts and Badger is offering a $20,000 reward for answers.

In February, arsonists also hit the woman’s rapid tax refund office, shattering glass by throwing another incendiary device into the business on Perkins Road.

“I just think it’s jealousy because we haven’t personally done anything to anyone,” Badger said.

Agents are also investigating another case that happened the same night as an incident at Taste Addicts. This time, Molotov cocktails were thrown onto the roof of Tax Boss Empire on Frayser-Raleigh Road, causing serious damage to the building and impacting another business owner.

“She’s doing fine. She’s going to rebuild soon before next tax season. I think she’ll be back open,” Badger said.

Meanwhile, as the crew at Taste Addicts prepares for a grand re-opening next Monday, they want you to take a closer at this Nissan which may have been driven by the arsonist.

“Mentally, it didn’t destroy us. It really just made us more hungry to come back in here and do what we doing,” said grill master Randy Howard.

ATF is now trying to determine if all of these fires were set by the same person.