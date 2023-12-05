MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman by the Memphis Police Department after she was accused of a hit-and-run accident that killed two people last year.

Tracy Totty, 66, is charged with vehicular homicide intoxication, vehicular homicide reckless, and aggravated vehicular homicide.

(Photo courtesy Memphis Police Department)

On September 29, 2022, around 3:53 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash at North White Station Road near Sequoia Avenue. Two male pedestrians were killed.

According to reports, Totty was the responsible driver of the vehicle that killed the two men.

In 2007, Totty was also charged with reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxication/drugs. She spent a total of 11 months and 28 days on probation.

If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Tracy Totty, place call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.